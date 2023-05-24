OnePlus to launch new OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey edition soon

Popular premium smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to bring the special edition of the OnePlus 11 soon.

The company has teased to launch the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey series. It has a smooth stone-like texture on the back.

The back panel is said to be made of 3D microcrystalline rock and each one is hand-picked and crafted with difficult but precision technology.

Each model of the Marble Odyssey edition, like fingerprint impressions, will have a different texture.

"As OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, the brand narrows the gap between art and technology, capturing the essence of individuality and setting a new standard for craftsmanship and innovation in the Indian smartphone market. Enthusiasts and technology aficionados across India can look forward to owning a device that is as unique as their personality," OnePlus said.



OnePlus 11 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The rest of the specifications of the Marble Odyssey model is the same as the original OnePlus 11 5G.

It features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3216 x 1440p) 2.75D flexible curved LPTO (v3.0)AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield. It supports variable refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz), HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision and can offer peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots, a type-C port, and stereo speakers.

Under the hood, OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with Adreno 740 GPU, Android 13 (four years of Android support), 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 4.0), and comes integrated with 5G modem and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charger.

It boasts Hasselblad system-based triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 32MP RGBW telephoto lens (with 2x optical zoom, Sony IMX709 sensor) with LED flash on the back.

On the front, it houses 16MP(f/2.4) with full HD video recording capability.

