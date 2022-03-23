OnePlus to launch OnePlus Nord smartwatch soon in India

Last year, OnePlus launched the company's first-ever smartwatch OnePlus Watch, but it was not well received by tech critics and fans alike. Except for the seamless compatibility with the OnePlus range of products such as smart TVs and smartphones, the activity tracking capability was at par only with a budget fitness band.

Now, the company is reportedly planning to make another attempt to bring a new smartwatch. Citing tipster Yogesh Brar, 91Mobiles blog claims OnePlus is expected to bring Nord-branded smart wearable along with Nord 3 smartphone soon in India.

Like the Nord phones, the upcoming Nord Smartwatch will be affordable compared to the OnePlus Watch. The former is said to be priced anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000. Currently, the OnePlus Watch costs Rs 14,999.



OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition. Credit: OnePlus



The OnePlus Nord smartwatch is expected to feature a colour touch display, water splash resistant coating, and come with standard biometric vitals such as heart rate, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) in addition to activity tracking, steps count, calories burn count, sleep pattern, sedentary reminder and more.

Also, like the OnePlus Watch, the upcoming Nord smartwatch will offer weather forecast details, message notifications, incoming call alerts (with reject option), control music, control the camera shutter, and also has the Find My Phone feature, stopwatch, set timer, and alarm (vibration). Additionally, it allows users to control the smart TV and also Zen Mode with the OnePlus phone (select variants).

In a related development, OnePlus is expected to launch the premium OnePlus 10 Pro in India later this month.

Read more | OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India by March-end, CEO confirms

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.