OnePlus to unveil two computer monitors in India this month

After smartphones, OnePlus has successfully forayed into smart wearables, smart TVs, and earphones. Now, the company is all set to bring new computer screens to India.

OnePlus has confirmed to launch two monitors--X27 and E24 series on December 12.

OnePlus X27 is said to be a premium gaming monitor with a 27-inch screen. The company says the new screen will "caters to the premium segment offering superior display and performance, making it the ideal choice for gaming sessions, work projects, or online study."

On the other hand, the E24 series is said to be a mid-range computer screen, which will cater to students and even adults for regular usage.

In a related development, OnePlus has announced that the company will match Samsung's promise of offering four years of Android OS updates and five years of security software support.

However, only a few premium phone launching in 2023 will be eligible to get long-term software support. Other mid-range OnePlus will get a maximum of three or two-year support.

With this move, OnePlus aims to develop a better relationship with consumers and build a strong loyal userbase.

