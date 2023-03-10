OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro launched in India

OnePlus OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro 4K originally made its global debut last month, but it is finally available for purchase on Friday (March 10) in India.

It sports a 65-inch screen with a QLED 4K panel. It supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz, boasts quantum dot layer technology, offers a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and DCI-P3 coverage of 97%.

The display boasts Gamma Engine Ultra, and comes with a full array of 120 local dimming zones that promise to boost visuals with deep contrasts and rich colours in the motion picture played on the TV.

To deliver an immersive audio experience, OnePlus incorporated a powerful 70-watt speaker at the base. It supports 2.1 channel with seven speakers. They are tuned by Dynaudio and promise a clear and rich sound experience. It also features a 30W subwoofer too.

The new OnePlus smart TV runs Android 11 Google TV OS-based OxygenOS Play 2.0 interface, and supports Google Assistant, and Alexa. Also, the TV is compatible with thousands of OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), three HDMI 2.1 ( one eARC), two USB 2.0 ports, one RF port, and one RJ45 ethernet port.

It comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, support NFC Cast, MultiCast 2.0, Chromecast built-in, DLNA, and Miracast.

The new OnePlus 65 TV costs Rs 99,999 on Flipkart, OnePlus e-store, OnePlus Experience store and Amazon.

Now that OnePlus TV 64 Q2 Pro released in India, OnePlus is scheduled to bring the company's first-ever tablet OnePlus Pad next month.

