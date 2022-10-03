OnePlus unveils budget Nord Watch in India

After weeks of teasing, OnePlus on Monday (October 3) unveiled the company's most affordable smart wearable Nord Watch in India.

As advertised in the teasers, the OnePlus Nord Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with 368 x 448p resolution, a pixel density of 326 ppi, has 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

The Watch's case is made of Zinc alloy and the strap is made of silicon with stainless steel buckle. And, it comes with an IP68 rating, meaning it can sustain up to 1.5 meters (approx. five feet) underwater for close to 30 minutes.



The new Nord Watch series. Credit: OnePlus India



Inside, it comes with SF32LB555V406 System-on-Chip (SoC). It also features a 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, can track, and 230mAh battery, which promises to offer up to 10 days under normal usage.

And on standby, it can last for close to 30 days. It has a magnetic charger. It supports devices with Android 6.0 or newer software. And, it is compatible with iPhones running iOS 11 or newer OS.

It comes in two colours-- deep blue and midnight black-- for Rs 4,999 on Amazon and OnePlus stores.

