OnePlus Watch to launch in early 2021, confirms CEO

OnePlus co-founder and CEO, Pete Lau, earlier in the month confirmed that the company is working on a smartwatch and now, he has confirmed the smart wearable will hit stores soon.

On December 1, Lau had asked fans and consumers to offer suggestions on what the company should focus on. The company already offers accessories such as phone cases, earphones (wired and wireless), fast chargers, and even backpacks. So, what more OnePlus fans want? Well, they have answered with an overwhelming response to the company.

Lau has revealed that OnePlus will add a new class of product -- 'smartwatch' in its portfolio in early 2021

"Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true," Lau said on Twitter.

Considering launch patterns of the past, the company is likely to introduce the OnePlus Watch along with the OnePlus 9 series, most probably around March or April.

OnePlus Watch: What we know so far

Speculations are rife that the OnePlus Watch will have a round dial with an AMOLED display and will run Google Wear OS powered by Qualcomm's Wear chipset. It will also have a heart monitor sensor and other health and physical activity trackers to help owners reach fitness goals.

