OnePlus working on smart wearable OnePlus Watch, confirms CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus earlier in the year had teased a sketch of a watch with the circular dial. However, it said that blueprint was an abandoned project of 2015, just when the company was an emerging mobile brand.

But, now it is well known around the world and throwback sketch raised speculations OnePlus may bring its first-ever smart wearable in 2020, but again fans faced disappointment and the blame goes to the untimely Covid-19 outbreak.

Now, the company CEO and co-founder Pete Lau in an exclusive interview with Input Mag, has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch is under works.

Also, added that OnePlus, which has already introduced smart TVs in India (soon will be available in global markets), wants to build an ecosystem of products that can be interconnected to all. For instance, in the future, the OnePlus smart TV can be controlled not just on phones, but also on smartwatches to improve the user experience for the consumers.

And, Lau confirmed that Google's Wear OS, though has room for improvement, is the best alternative to Apple watchOS. OnePlus Watch will run Wear OS and over time, it will be on par with the rival brand's capability.

There is no word on whether OnePlus will have a custom chipset to power the OnePlus Watch, but it is likely to incorporate Qualcomm Wear silicon in the first generation model and is likely to be priced aggressively.

More things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem. It's just a matter of time 🧐#UltraStopsAtNothing pic.twitter.com/yPG4gfaBx3 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 14, 2020

Given the OnePlus' affinity towards the Indian market, the OnePlus Watch will be released subcontinent, whenever it makes the debut, most probably in 2021.

