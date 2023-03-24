OpenAI expands ChatGPT availablity to more apps

OpenAI expands ChatGPT availablity to more apps

With ChatGPT plugin, users can access latest information such as breaking news, stock prices, sports scores, and other stuff to the users without having to move out of website or app

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 24 2023, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 12:36 ist
ChatGPT plugins to come in more apps in the coming monts. Credit: AFP FILE PHOTO

After offering ChatGPT to Microsoft's Bing search engine and Office productivity suite of apps, OpenAI is expanding the availability of the advanced generative AI chatbot feature to more third-party apps and website publishers.

"Users have been asking for plugins since we launched ChatGPT (and many developers are experimenting with similar ideas) because they unlock a vast range of possible use cases. We’re starting with a small set of users and are planning to gradually roll out larger-scale access as we learn more," the company said.

Microsoft is already reaping benefits, as it saw a huge surge of users migrating to Bing and Edge browsers to explore the capabilities of the ChatGPT-powered Copilot feature. It can help people write formal emails, screenplays, and poems, and even recommend places for vacations with itinerary details.

In the coming months, we will see more application developers and website publishers will get access to ChatGPT APIs. With this, developers can add a chatbot plugin option that will be able to scrape through the internet to get the latest information such as breaking news, stock prices, sports scores, and other stuff to the users and they never have to leave the website or app they currently using.

Also, corporate companies can also integrate the ChatGPT plugin into their internal communication apps to improve their coordination and also save time in creating a presentation to summarize the key takeaways of the meeting to all employees. 

Already, select companies such as Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, Milo, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Speak, Wolfram, and Zapier have integrated the ChatGPT plugins into their apps and websites.

Also, OpenAI has revealed that it will be adding more features to ChatGPT API to further improve the user experience. Interested firms can join the waitlist on the OpenAI website (here).

Must read | Google offers 'Pixel Superfans' early access to AI chatbot Bard

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Microsoft
Google
Google Bard
Artificial Intelligence

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

Brush with the blushes

Brush with the blushes

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

 