OpenAI expands ChatGPT availablity to more apps

After offering ChatGPT to Microsoft's Bing search engine and Office productivity suite of apps, OpenAI is expanding the availability of the advanced generative AI chatbot feature to more third-party apps and website publishers.

"Users have been asking for plugins since we launched ChatGPT (and many developers are experimenting with similar ideas) because they unlock a vast range of possible use cases. We’re starting with a small set of users and are planning to gradually roll out larger-scale access as we learn more," the company said.

Microsoft is already reaping benefits, as it saw a huge surge of users migrating to Bing and Edge browsers to explore the capabilities of the ChatGPT-powered Copilot feature. It can help people write formal emails, screenplays, and poems, and even recommend places for vacations with itinerary details.

In the coming months, we will see more application developers and website publishers will get access to ChatGPT APIs. With this, developers can add a chatbot plugin option that will be able to scrape through the internet to get the latest information such as breaking news, stock prices, sports scores, and other stuff to the users and they never have to leave the website or app they currently using.

We are adding support for plugins to ChatGPT — extensions which integrate it with third-party services or allow it to access up-to-date information. We’re starting small to study real-world use, impact, and safety and alignment challenges: https://t.co/A9epaBBBzx pic.twitter.com/KS5jcFoNhf — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 23, 2023

Also, corporate companies can also integrate the ChatGPT plugin into their internal communication apps to improve their coordination and also save time in creating a presentation to summarize the key takeaways of the meeting to all employees.

Already, select companies such as Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, Milo, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Speak, Wolfram, and Zapier have integrated the ChatGPT plugins into their apps and websites.

Also, OpenAI has revealed that it will be adding more features to ChatGPT API to further improve the user experience. Interested firms can join the waitlist on the OpenAI website (here).

