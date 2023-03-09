OpenAI offers ChatGPT, Whisper APIs to developers for lower price

Ever since the debut of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered generative ChatGPT in late November 2023, OpenAI took over the social media platforms by storm and as it threaten to overhaul the internet search engine industry, it woke up the technology giant Google from its sleep.

Just a few weeks, OpenAI in collaboration with Microsoft introduced the ChatGPT-integrated Bing search and it too garnered huge interest among people.

OpenAI now wants to offer ChatGPT as a service to other small and big developers, so that they can implement AI chatbots in their apps and websites, and improve user experience.

It is providing 'gpt-3.5-turbo' API (Application Programming Interface) to enterprise owners. OpenAI is offering 1,000 tokens for $0.002 (approx. Rs 0.16 Paisa), 10x cheaper than our current GPT-3.5 models.

What are Tokens?

As per OpenAI documentation, Language models like the ChatGPT read the text in chunks called tokens. In English, a token can be as short as one character or as long as one word (e.g., a or apple), and in some languages tokens can be even shorter than one character or even longer than one word.

OpenAI has also opened a Tokenizer tool (here) for developers on how the queries and answers are converted to tokens and help them calculate how much they have to pay.

For instance, a phrase-- 'ChatGPT chatbot is the next big thing in technology' is split into codes and the token is calculated as 32. For this, the customers have to pay almost nothing. Of course, for website owners with millions of users, the costs will be big. But, for such innovative technology, people are readily available to pay for it.

Already, early adopters, Snap has received a good response, with 750 million monthly Snapchatters.

It should be noted that ChatGPT used on Bing is more advanced as Microsoft is a co-developer and has added its own tech to improve the existing version of the chatbot.

Besides ChatGPT, OpenAI is also offering Whisper, a voice-to-text model. It can be used by customers to transcribe or translate (up to 57 languages including Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil) audio content in multiple formats such as mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, m4a, wav, and webm. It cost $0.006 (around Rs 13.11) per minute.

Also, OpenAI has announced that the company won't use the data processed on client websites and apps for internal training of ChatGPT language models unless the latter explicitly offers to share it.

