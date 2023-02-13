Opera announces to offer ChatGPT-based tab Shorten on PC and mobile browser

After Microsoft launched the pilot programme offer OpenAI's ChatGPT-fused Bing search and Edge browser, another major search engine company has announced similar collaboration to offer a better search experience on its PC and mobile browser versions.

Lately, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) like the ChatGPT has become a rage on social media platforms. The smart witty reply to conversational queries offers a human touch, which was only limited to short interactions with digital assistants such as Google Assistant, Apple's Siri, and Amazon's Alexa to perform basic tasks.

But, ChatGPT's impressive grasping power in terms of scraping through the internet for information and delivering it in easy-to-understand pointers and short summaries is such a boon to not just tech-savvy users, but also to billions of naive smartphone owners, who just started exploring the internet.

Soon, Opera has set the ball rolling to bring AI-generated content (AIGC) services to its PC and mobile browsers.

The company also noted that it is taking steps to expand its own existing AI program into AIGC for the proprietary browser, news, and gaming products through its own solutions and new as well as existing partnerships.

“In more than 25 years of our company’s history, we have always been at the forefront of browser innovation. Whether inventing browser tabs or providing our users with built-in access to generative AI tools, we always push the limits of what’s possible on the web. Following the mass interest in generative AI tools, we believe it’s now time for browsers to step up and become the gateway to an AI-powered web,” said Song Lin, Co-CEO of Opera.

Opera is slated to bring a dedicated sidebar button titled- 'Shorten' on its browser. These users can type long conversational queries and the ChatGPT-powered bot will deliver short summaries of most of the supported webpage and even articles too.

There is no official word on when Opera plans to bring ChatGPT 'Shorten' tab to its PC and mobile browser, but the company said, it is coming soon.

Demo video of ChatGPT-powered Shorten tab on Opera browser:

