Opera brings AI ChatGPT bot sidebar to browsers

Last month, Opera announced to bring a dedicated smart chatbot sidebar capable of offering Artificial Intelligence-generated content(AIGC) to its browsers.

As promised, the company has formally introduced popular GPT-based services-- ChatGPT and ChatSonic-- to Opera and Opera GX.

“AIGC is a game-changer for web browsing. Our goal is to use these technologies to give our users new browsing superpowers – reimagining how they learn, create, and research,” said Joanna Czajka, Product Director at Opera.

Opera users can directly access them from the address bar or by highlighting a text element on a website. And, users can also interact with generative AI services and they can ask it to shorten or explain articles, generate tweets, or even request relevant content based on the highlighted text.

The company notes that the AI chatbot's response to the user will be contextual to the query and promises that the new service will become more user-friendly and most importantly be able to deliver better and more accurate responses over time, as it adds new features.

For now, Opera is offering early access to Generative AI tools preview on the basic Opera browser app (Windows, Mac, and Linux) and Opera GX (Windows and Mac).

Must read | Microsoft 365 Copilot: Key aspects of ChatGPT-powered Office apps

In a related development, Google has started offering Ai Chatbot Bard early access to Super Pixel, a community of pixel device owners in the US and select regions in Europe.

Google Bard is powered by a research large language model (LLM). The latter is a lighter version of LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). Unlike others, Google is cautious in its approach to selling Bard. It says AI chatbot can go astray sometimes and is not a complete product, but will be "updated with newer, more capable models over time. It’s grounded in Google's understanding of quality information," the company noted.

Must read | Google offers 'Pixel Superfans' early access to AI chatbot Bard

As of now, Opera has not announced any plans of bringing Google Bard support to its browser as yet.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.