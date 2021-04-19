Oppo A54 budget phone launched in India

Oppo earlier in the month unveiled the premium F19, F19 Pro series in India. Now, the company on Monday (April 19) launched a budget A54 mobile series.

Oppo A54 features a 6.51-inch HD+ (1600 ×720p) display with support for a peak brightness of 550 nits, 60Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sampling rate. Also, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes with a 12nm class 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) octa-core CPU with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1, expandable) and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capability.

As far as the photography is concerned, it features a triple camera module-- main 13MP camera (f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper.



Oppo A54 launched in India. Credit: Oppo



Oppo A54 comes in three colours-- crystal black, starry blue and moonlight gold. It will be available in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 13,490, Rs 14,490 and Rs 15,990, respectively on offline retain chains and Flipkart from April 20 onwards.

Oppo A54 vs competition

Oppo A54 will be competing with the popular Redmi Note 10, Realme 8, Samsung Galaxy M21, M12 series, and Realme Narzo 30 series, among others.

