Oppo A74 5G with triple camera launched in India

After launching the budget smartphone, Oppo announced the affordable 5G mobile A74 in India.

Oppo A74 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) LTPS LCD screen. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and offers up to a peak brightness of 550 nits. It also comes with dual-SIM slots, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Inside, it comes with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 octa-core chipset with Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1, expandable memory up to 256GB) and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capability.

As far photography hardware is concerned, it comes packed with a triple-camera module--main 48MP (f/1.7 aperture, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4). And on the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper.

Depending on the cellular network, Oppo A74 5G will be able to support peak download speed up to 2.5Gbps and upload speed up to 660Mbps. However, 5G infrastructure is yet to made available in India. Until then, consumers can depend on the 4G TLE modem. It supports download speed up to 800Mbps and upload speed up to 210Mbps.

Oppo A74 5G comes in two colours-- fluid black and fantastic purple-- for Rs 17,990 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) and will be available on Amazon and major retail stores from April 26 onwards.

On Amazon, Oppo A74 5G customers can avail of a 10% instant bank discount on a credit card, credit card EMI & debit card on selected banks.

Oppo A74 5G vs competition

Oppo's new phone will be against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (review), Moto G 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A12 and Galaxy F41 (review) series phones in India.

