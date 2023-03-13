Oppo brings premium foldable phone Find N2 Flip to India

Oppo's first-ever commercial foldable phone Find N2 Flip made its global debut in mid-February and now, it is finally coming to India.

On the front, it sports a 3.26-inch AMOLED display, dynamic refresh rate (30/60Hz), 250 pixels per inch (ppi), 17:9 aspect ratio, up to 900 nits brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it houses a primary 6.8-inch full HD+ (2520 × 1080p) E6 AMOLED display with a pixel density of 403 ppi. It supports an adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz), 240Hz touch sampling rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, and also comes with UTG glass protection. Also, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

One of the notable aspects of the new Find N2 Flip phone is the advanced 'Flexion Hinge'. The new generation hinge is made of sturdy aerospace-grade steel, has fewer parts, and features a cleaner design. It is said to deliver high reliability with a tensile and yield strength that is higher by 15% and 25%, respectively, when compared to traditional hinge design seen in the current crop of foldable phones.



Oppo Find N2 Flip series. Credit: Oppo India



It improves core functionality with a new cam system and 1/4 spindle assembly so it can hold firm between 45-degree and 110-degree when folded.

And, the phone has been tested up to 4,00,000 folds by TÜV Rheinland – the equivalent of 10 years of usage in terms of opening and closing the flip phone an average of 100 times a day. It can even work perfectly after being folded and unfolded 1,00,000 times at both -20ºC and 50ºC.

Also, thanks to the new Flexion Hinge and unique Reticular Matrix Plate supporting the screen, the Find N2 Flip features the shallowest crease of any folding phone that makes it virtually invisible compared to rival brands.

The new Find N2 Flip is powered by a 3.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 13 with ColorOS 13

It boasts a Hasselblad dual-camera module-- 50MP (Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8) backed by 8MP (112-degree ultra-wide, f/2.2) with MariSilicon X NPU and LED flash on the back. It features a 32MP AF(RGBW IMX709 sensor, f/2.4) on the front.

Oppo is offering the Find N2 in two colours--astral black and moonlit purple-- for Rs 89,999 from March 17 onwards in India. With partner bank offers, the device can be bought for around Rs 79,999.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.