Oppo Enco M32 earphones launched in India

Popular smartphone-maker Oppo on Wednesday (January 5) launched the new Enco M32 earphones in India.

The new Oppo neckband earphones feature Hall magnetic switch in the earbuds. It will pause the music when the two earbuds are attached around the neck and starts playing as soon as the magnets are disengaged.

Furthermore, each earphone features an independent sound cavity that allows for a larger sound field while avoiding the noise caused by airflow thereby making the audio output purer.

Also, with an IP55 rating that makes it a dust- and water-resistant rating, it is capable of sustaining moderate rains and also sweats from heavy workouts at the gym or home.

The ergonomically designed unique ear fins promise to fit the ears more snugly and comfortably in the ear.

Inside, Oppo Enco M32 packs 10mm dynamic drivers and promise to offer balanced sound with discernible bass, clear mids, and crisp highs. It supports the AAC audio format for enhanced sound quality over streaming.

It promises to deliver 20 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge and up to 28 hours of listening after a flash charge of just 35 minutes.

Oppo Enco M32 earphones cost Rs 1,799 and but can be available for Rs 1,499 for a limited time at retail stores and on e-commerce websites from January 10 onwards.

