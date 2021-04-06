Oppo F19 with triple camera launched in India

After launching the top-end phones F 19 Pro, 19 Pro Plus, Oppo on Tuesday (April 6) unveiled the more affordable F19 standard variant in India.

The new Oppo F19 sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen and offers up to 600 nits brightness. Also, it boasts an in-screen fingerprint sensor and also dedicated three-slot tray for two nano SIMs and a microSD card.

Inside, it comes with an 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor with Adreno 610 GPU, backed by Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (expandable), and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a triple-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.7) + 2MP 4cm macro sensor + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It features 16MP front snapper (f/2.4).



The new Oppo F19 launched in India. Credit: Oppo India



Oppo is offering F19 in one configuration 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 18,990. It comes in two colours-- Prism Black and Midnight Blue and will be available on major retail shops and e-commerce platforms from April 9 onwards.

Oppo F19 vs competition

The new Oppo F19 will be up against Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Vivo V20 series, and Samsung Galaxy F62 (review), among others.

