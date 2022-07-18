Oppo Pad Air tablet, Reno8, Enco X2 series unveiled in India

After weeks of speculations, Oppo finally pulled the wraps off the new Pad Air tablet along with the Reno8, 8 Pro phones and Enco X2 series True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones in India.

The new Pad Air is the company's first-ever tablet in India. It comes under mid-range segment. It comes in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively and will be available for purchase from July 23 onwards.

It features a 10-inch 2K LCD display with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processo, which comes integrated with ith AI System Booster 2.1. This promises to offer smooth multitasking without lag even while playing 3D mobile games and also ensure the battery is efficiently used

It has 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 7,100mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Oppo Pad Air runs a ColorOS 12 for Pad. It supports several new features such as Multi-Device Connection, a two-finger split-screen to view multiple apps at the same time, Dual windows that let users independently display two levels of pages of the same app on the same screen and a four-finger floating window for a user-friendly reading experience.

Also, it comes with functions such as file drag-and-drop and clipboard sharing between the devices. The tablet also supports stylus input too.

The standard Oppo Reno8 model sports a 6.4-inch full HD (1080 x 2400p) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, supporting 600 nits peak brightness. It features dual-SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor and the screen panel is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.



Oppo Pad Air. Credit: Oppo



Inside, it comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core CPU, Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVooc charging capability.

It also houses a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (with IMX355 sensor, f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (GC02M1 sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features a 32MP (with Sony IMX709 sensor, f/2.4).



The new Oppo Reno8 series. Credit: Oppo India



It comes in two colours-- shimmer black and shimmer gold-- for Rs 29,999.

The top-end Reno8 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness. It has dual-SIM slots, and an in-display fingerprint sensor and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

It is powered by 5nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max, Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVooc charging capability.

It boasts dedicated MariSilicon X NPU with triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (with IMX355, f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (with OV02B10 sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features a 32MP front camera (with Sony IMX709 sensor, f/2.4).



Oppo Reno8 Pro in glaced gold colour. Credit: Oppo India



Oppo Reno8 Pro comes in two colours-- glazed black and glazed green-- for Rs 45,999.

The new Enco X2 TWS earbuds boasts ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and a segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording. It also sports the next-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Dynaudio.

The Enco X2 supports 45dB depth and 4000Hz width ANC. It also comes with industry-leading 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation to isolate and “remove” unwanted sounds while preserving the original audio signal.



Oppo Enco X2 series. Credit: Oppo India



Each earbud comes with a 57mAh cell and the case features a 566mAh capacity cell. It promises to offer five hours of battery life with ANC on. Under normal mode, it can last up to 9.5 hours and close to 40 hours with the case. It comes in two colours-- black and white-- for Rs 10,999.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.