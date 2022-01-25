Oppo set to bring Reno7 series in India next week

Oppo’s 2021 flagship Reno6 series was a feature-rich phone and what we liked the most was the Reno Flow design language. The company used around 20 patented crafting techniques to create a visually pleasing phone. Also, the device had a formidable MediaTek 900 series processor and camera too, it did a great job capturing good shots.

Now, the company is all geared up to bring the next-generation Reno7 series in India next week on February 4. It will be made available in two variants— a regular Reno7 and a top-end Reno7 Pro.

As per the latest teaser, Oppo is very eager to show off the new device’s camera capabilities.

On the rear side, It will come with two Sony sensors—IMX709 and IMX766 and support DOL-HDR technology. With such hardware, the camera will be able to support wide dynamic range to shoot well-exposed images and detailed low-light videos; the cameras can also capture multiple long-exposure and short-exposure frames almost simultaneously and fuse them into a single vibrant snapshot.

Also, it is said to feature Bokeh Flare Portrait video capability, a first in the industry. The camera is capable of accurately identifying the human subject in any complex background and makes them stand out from a blurred background complete with soft-light lens flares.

It is said to be the first smartphone to boast Sony’s IMX709. It features customised RGBW (red, blue, green, white) front image sensor that can capture crisper and more evenly exposed photos and videos. Also, it is 60 per cent more sensitive to light and reduces noise by 30 per cent when compared to traditional RGB sensors, Oppo noted.

Besides the camera, Oppo says it has given prominence to design language too. On the back, the Reno7 series boasts a Twin Moon Camera design at the rear.

“The upper half of the camera module is decorated with metal and the lower half is coated with ceramic to provide a contrasting but premium appearance. The Reno7 Pro also uses first-of-its-kind 3D “breathing” lights around the camera module. Here, a 1mm diameter fibre is bent to frame the camera area and emit soft, pulsating lights whenever the phone receives a call, message, or during charging,” the company said.



Oppo Reno6 5G.



Both the models will fingerprint and stain-resistant coating. They will come in two shades—Startails Blue which is said to feature comet-like trails blazing texture on the back, and Starlight Black which will resemble a galaxy of glittering stars in the night sky.

Going by the teaser, Oppo's new phones, particularly Reno7 Pro has raised high expectations among fans and tech enthusiasts. We just have to wait for a week to see how the device will perform in real-life testing conditions. Yes, DH will be reviewing the new Pro model.

