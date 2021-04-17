Oppo set to unveil affordable 5G phone in India

Oppo is all set to launch the company's most affordable 5G-ready phone next week.

Oppo has confirmed to launch A74 5G series on April 20 in India. The company has confirmed that the phone will also feature a high-quality screen with 90Hz display refresh rate. It promises smooth internet browsing and also an immersive viewing experience while watching high-resolution content on OTT (Over-The-Top) platforms and also while playing graphics-rich games.

With 5G support, Oppo A74, depending on the cellular network, will be able to offer a peak download speed of around 3.7 Gbps and peak upload speed up to 1.6 Gbps. Internet connection will also strong for streaming HDR quality videos without much buffering.

Oppo has revealed that the upcoming Oppo A74 will be priced below Rs 20,000, making it one of the very few affordable 5G phones in India.

Other details such as display, processor, battery details, and availability of the phone will be revealed on coming Tuesday.

As of now, there are two-- one Motorola Moto G 5G and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G-- up for sale in the country. It will be soon joined by Oppo A74 next week and later, Samsung too, has one in the pipeline. The Galaxy M42 5G is slated for the debut in the following week on April 28.

With this, consumers will get more options while buying 5G-ready phones and need not shell out more on premium phones.

