Oppo teases new concept phone with retractable camera

In the last couple of years, we have seen several premium phones in a bid to offer a better photography experience and long-range zoom capabilities came incorporated with massive camera modules. Most often than not, it ruined the visual appeal of the phone.

Oppo now has come with up an innovative concept handset with a retractable camera. In the teaser video, the company shows off primary sensor on the back of the device, protrude only when in use, and retract when not in use.

Also, it is said to have a sensor to detect if the phone slips and is on the verge of falling down on the floor, to pull the sensor back into its slot quickly.

This is a really good innovation that helps the company design handsets visually better and also there is less scope for any sort of compromise while incorporating a better camera.

The company is slated to showcase the new concept phone with proprietary retractable camera tech at the upcoming two-day Oppo Inno Day 2021 event later this month (December 14-15).

Most pop-ups are annoying... But not our self-developed retractable camera! 😉 Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

In a related development, Oppo is also working on a foldable phone.

It is said to feature a punch-hole camera in the middle on the front cover and inside, there will be another selfie snapper at the top left corner.

Furthermore, the Oppo mobile is also said to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor at the base. The main widescreen inside is said to support up to 120Hz display refresh rate and the front cover display is said to be capped at a 60Hz refresh rate.

