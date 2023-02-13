Oppo to unveil Find N2 Flip series this week

Oppo to bring Find N2 Flip series in India this week

For the first time, Oppo is expected to finally bring the company's premium foldable phones to India

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 13 2023, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 19:46 ist

Oppo is all set to bring new foldable phone Find N2 flip later this week. It is hosting a global event on February 15 in London.

The company has made arrangements to stream the programme live at 8:00 pm IST on its official website and YouTube channel.

As per the teaser, Oppo Find N2 Flip looks similar to the Galaxy Z Flip series but differs in some aspects such as the cover display. The former has a bigger screen compared to Samsung's premium phone.

Also, the teaser also reveals that the upcoming N2 Flip phone will have no noticeable crease in the middle of the screen where it folds to close. The display will be wider like the normal phones for better reading and user experience.

As per reports, Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to come with a 6.8-inch full HD+ screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. On the front, it will have a 3.26-inch screen.

And, it is said to run  Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ octa-core CPU,  12GB/16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charger support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it may come with 50MP (main) + ultra-wide 8MP dual-camera module on the back and an 32MP front camera for selfies.

In previous times, Oppo only used to seed just review units to the media. This time, the company is expected to bring a commercial Find N2 Flip variant for sale in India.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review: Iterative, but retains stylish appeal

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

 

