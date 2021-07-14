Oppo unveils Reno 6, 6 Pro 5G series in India

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Wednesday (July 14) unveiled the new line of Reno 6, 6 Pro 5G series in India

The new Reno 6 5G is a standard variant. It comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) OLED screen, features an in-display fingerprint sensor, supports a 90Hz refresh rate, offers up to 800 nits brightness, and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it houses a 6nm class 2.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core chipset, Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3, and a 4,300mAh battery with 65W charger in-box.

It also boasts a triple camera module-- main 64MP (with OmniVision OV64B sensor, f/1.7) + 8MP 119-degree Ultra Wide Lens (with Sony IMX355 sensor with f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (with OmniVision OV02B10 sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It comes packed with a 32MP (f/2.4) snapper on the front.

On the other hand, the premium Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G sports a 6.55-inch full HD+(2400 × 1080p) OLED curved display, in-display fingerprint sensor, support 90Hz refresh rate, offer up to 800 nits brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield on top.



The new Reno 6 Pro 5G. Credit: Oppo India



Under-the-hood, it features 6nm class 3GHz Octa MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core CPU with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3, and a 4,400mAh cell with 65W charger in-box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a quad-camera module-- main 64MP (OmniVision OV64B sensor, f/1.7) + 8MP 119-degree Ultra Wide Lens (Sony IMX355 sensor f/2.2) + 2MP retro portrait lens (Galaxycore GC02M1B sensor) + 2MP macro camera (OmniVision OV02B10 sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It houses 32MP ( f/2.4) on the front.

Both the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G come in two colours--Aurora and Stellar Black-- for Rs 39,990 and Rs 29,990, respectively on Flipkart from July 14 and July 23, respectively.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.