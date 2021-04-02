Outage with Microsoft 365 services mitigated: Microsoft

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 02 2021, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 07:47 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has mitigated an issue with its Microsoft 365 services and features, including workplace messaging app Teams and Azure, after many users were unable to access them.

"We have confirmed that the underlying DNS outage has been mitigated. Currently, we're validating the recovery of the downstream Microsoft 365 services," it said in a tweet.
 

Domain Name System (DNS) is effectively an address book of the internet that enables computers to match website addresses with the correct server.

Earlier, outage tracking website Downdetector showed over 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with its widely used Teams workplace messaging app.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Microsoft 365
Microsoft

