Over 800 firms from 15 countries to take part in Auto Expo; no participation from China

More than 800 companies from 15 countries including South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, are expected to take part in the 16th edition of Auto Expo components show that begins in the national capital on January 12.

However, no participation is expected from China, the biggest exporter of auto components in the world.

The auto expo is scheduled to be organised after a gap of three years. The 16th edition of Auto Expo components show will be organised jointly by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from January 12 to 15, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Auto Expo – the Motor Show, will be held from January 13 to 18 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Motor Show is organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

According to Sunjay Kapur, President, ACMA and Chairman, Sona Comstar, the auto expo component show has attracted the participation of over 800 companies from 15 countries. This includes India. The other countries from where participation is expected are: Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and the United States of America.

There will be six Country Pavilions – France, Germany, Japan, Poland, South Korea and the UK. But there will be no participation from China, mainly because of the Covid situation. This also assumes significance in view of the tensions on the border.

“There will be no Chinese participation. There are visa issues because of the Covid situation,” said Vinnie Mehta, Director General, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

In the previous edition of auto expo components, which was held in February 2020, around 110,000 people visited the show. “We are expecting more than 1 lakh visitors this year. I hope we will surpass the previous records,” said Mehta.

This year’s components show is themed ‘Technovation – Future Technologies & Innovations’. Around 200 companies are scheduled to launch or display over 1,400 new products and technologies at the four-day event.

“With significant disruptive changes being witnessed in the automotive ecosystem the world over and in India, the components show will be reflective of these dominant trends including electric mobility, ADAS, biofuel & flex-fuel based engine technologies, vehicular safety technologies, sustainable and ecologically sound manufacturing practices, digitisation, automotive startups, Innovative technologies and solutions and much more,” said Vipin Sondhi, Chairman, CII National Committee on Future Mobility and Battery Storage.

In tune with these, our theme pavilion ‘The Technovation’ is designed to be a crystal ball of the future of mobility, showcasing cutting-edge technology offerings from our domestic companies, Sondhi added.