Parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology summons Twitter

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has asked Twitter's representatives to appear before it on June 18.

The committee will hear Twitter's views followed by evidence by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the subject of 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space', as per a notice issued by it.

Twitter has been at loggerheads with the government on a number of issues since February, most recently about the implementation of social media rules that came into effect on May 26.

Twitter has been facing the government's wrath for tweets that the latter views as 'inflammatory'. The Centre has issued several notices to the microblogging website to take these down. The ministry recently issued a second notice to the US-based social media firm to comply with the new IT rules.

The US-based social media firm had written to the government that it is in the advanced stages of finalising a chief compliance officer and will submit additional details to the government within a week.

Earlier, Delhi police had also visited the Twitter offices in Delhi and Gurugram to "serve notice" on a probe related to a "toolkit".