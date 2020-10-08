Paytm aims to host 1 million apps on Mini App Store, invests Rs 10 crore

For the last few weeks, Paytm and Google have been involved in a bitter battle over the latter's power on Play store. The digital wallet app-maker had introduced an in-app gaming feature based on the Indian Premier League, so it can increase user traffic and monetary transaction.

However, Google deemed the new feature as betting and gambling and temporarily took it down from the Play store. This forced Paytm to suspend the in-game features and returned within a few hours.

However, Google piled on the misery by asking all apps registered with the Play store to mandatorily to incorporate Play billing and this meant, anything the consumer bought on the app, apps had to give 30% commission to Google.

This further enraged Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm and he asked fellow startups and app-makers to form an alliance to take on Google. Also, urge the government to develop an indigenous app store for Indian companies.

Within days, Paytm launched Mini App Store with more than 300 members including Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker, and more.

Also, the company said that the app users can make use of Paytm wallet, Paytm Payments Bank account, and UPI at zero charges. However, it levies a 2% charge on purchases made through credit cards.

On Thursday (October 8), Sharma hosted the Paytm Mini App Store developer conference to held talks with Vishal Gondal ( founder and CEO of GOQii) and other top entrepreneurs.

During the conference, Sharma announced to invest Rs 10 Cr into the Paytm Mini App Store and hope to support more than one million apps by the end of Q1 next year (April 2021). It's a very ambitious target to reach in such a short period and only the time will tell.

Also, during the discussion, several prominent guests were worried about clones in the Google Play store and the American company isn't doing much in controlling them. It's a serious matter, as it will allow original app developers to lose out on business, and also the customer will be devoid of quality service.

Also, Sharma went on a rant on Google's latest billing policy and feared the US company has too much power and said small and upcoming app developers might lose out on revenue and will be hard to sustain their business for long due to excessive 30% commission.

It can be noted that the rising dissent against Google did not go unnoticed. The Mountain View-based company, earlier in the week, delayed the enforcement of Google Play Billing policy for Indian companies till March 31, 2022.

