Pinterest brings new Shuffles photo collage app

Popular photo sharing social media company Pinterest has introduced a new creative application Shuffles on Apple App Store.

Shuffles app is created by Pinterest's TwoTwenty incubator, which experiments with new apps and features and one of them includes Pinterest TV, a live curated series of shows hosted by different creators all through the week.

Now, with the new app Shuffles, people will be able to develop creative photo artworks and even visual cards.

The Shuffles app will offer editing tools to enhance a photo and also create a fun collage of objects.

As said in the description, Shuffles allows the camera viewfinder cut individual objects within the frame and put them on an editing board, and create a beautiful collage. This can be used to visualise adding new articles in a living room or the bedroom.



Pinterest's Shuffles app on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



The app also offers the option to add layers, rotate, resize objects into collages, and add animations, and special effects.

As of now, Pinterest's new Shuffles app is available on an invite-only basis on Apple App Store in select global regions.

