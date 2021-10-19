Pixel Fall Launch 2021: Here's how to watch Google event

Google is all geared up to launch the much awaited Pixel smartphones along with new accessories and services.

The Pixel Fall Launch 2021 event is slated to start at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST). Due to Covid-safety protocol, it is an online-only programme and we live-streamed on the official website.

Here's how to watch Google Pixel Fall Event 2021 online:

Interested readers can watch Google programme live on the Google Pixel Event webpage (here) and also on the official Mad By Google YouTube channel (here)

Pixel Fall Event 2021: Here's what to expect

Google has already revealed that the event will centre around the new Pixel 6, 6 Pro. But, reports suggest, there will be more.

Pixel 6, 6 Pro will come with big upgrades over their predecessors. Also, they will be the first Google devices to be powered by a proprietary Tensor chipset. It is tailor-made of Pixel device to boost performance in terms of translating languages, support graphics-rich games, Google Assistant will respond faster and offer accurate answers, perform tasks efficiently to queries and more.

Also, the photography experience will be greatly improved with the new image sensor. Also, they will come with triple cameras-- ultra-wide , wide and telephoto lens -- to get the best possible pictures in all light conditions.

Besides the Pixel 6 series, Google is expected to reveal a new service bundle- Pixel Pass-- on the lines of Apple One. Also, there is a possibility of new generation Pixel Buds launching on Tuesday.

Read more | Pixel Fall Launch 2021 event: Here's what to expect at Google hardware programme

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.