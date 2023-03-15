Pixel March 2023 Update: Here's how to enable 5G connectivity on Pixel 6a, 7 and 7 Pro

Just hours ago, Google began rolling out the March 2023 update to Pixel phones around the world.

Besides the new features such as Health Connect, and faster night Sight, Google after months of testing/ finally enabled 5G connectivity on Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro in India.

The delay is understandable, as Google has to test the software thoroughly to ensure the device lasts long with 5G connectivity. Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have proven to have long battery life and even thermal performance too is better than the predecessor.

With the March 2023 update, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and 7 Pro now will be able to support 5G. Both Airtel and Reliance Jio offer 5G cellular services in India.



Google Pixel 6a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



5G bands supported by Pixel 6, 7, and 7 Pro:

Pixel 6a supports multiple Standalone/non-Standalone bands-- n1/ n2/ n3/ n5/ n7/ n8/ n12/ n20/ n25/ n28/ n30/ n40/ n48/ n66/ n71/ n77/ n78

Pixel 7 supports-n1/ n2/ n3/ n5/ n7/ n8/ n12/ n14/ n20/ n25/ n28/ n30/ n38/ n40/ n41/ n48/ n66/ n71/ n75/ n76/ n77/ n78

Pixel 7 Pro supports--n1/ n2/ n3/ n5/ n7/ n8/ n12/ n14/ n20/ n25/ n28/ n30/ n38/ n40/ n41/ n48/ n66/ n71/ n75/ n76/ n77/ n78

During tests, both Airtel and Reliance Jio have shown that phones in select regions with a good network signal strength can support more than 1Gbps cellular internet speed. But, on average, devices support around 250Mbps-400Mbps speed, which is more than enough to stream high-resolution content without any buffering issues and low latency when playing graphics-rich games with an internet connection.

Here's how to enable 5G on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and 7 Pro:

First, Pixel device owners must upgrade to the latest March 2023 update.

Settings >> System >> System update >> update and ensure the update is Android 13 and the Android security update read March 5, 2023.

Yes, the timeline seems to suggest, the rollout began on March 5, but there was a delay and it was only released on March 14 (in India). And, it will take a few days to complete the rollout process.

Now, to enable 5G, go back to Settings >> SIMs >> Preferred network type >> select 5G



Google Pixel 7 Pro now supports 5G in India. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It should be noted that, no matter how much software optimisation is done, when streaming content from an OTT app with 5G on, the battery will drain a bit faster compared to 4G. There are ways to conserve battery life. You can check out our tips on how to ensure Android devices last longer.

