PlayStation 5 console shortage to continue in 2022: Sony

Since day one of the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console is in high demand across the world, but the company has not managed to bridge the supply-demand even after several months of the release.

Now, in a recent meet with market analysts, Sony said it aims to ship more than 14.8 million units of PS5 in 2021 and surpass the PS4's second-year record sales.

However, it added that the company won't be able to streamline the production of the PS5 to meet the demand, and the shortage of stocks will continue even in 2022, reported Bloomberg.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, several supply chain companies particularly chipset-makers are still struggling to find the raw materials and this apparently, caused a domino effect not just on gaming consoles, but also on automobiles, phones, computer PCs, and most of smart consumer electronics gadgets in the industry.

Recently, during the tabling of the earnings report, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki revealed that the company is toying with the idea of remodeling the PS5 to overcome the silicon scarcity.

Though Totoki did not specifically say there would be a physical structural change of the PS5's shape, it is believed that the engineers may alter the internal design of the chipset and related circuit board with less silicon material requirement.

Must read | Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5: Which gaming console suits you best?

Also, there is a plan-b to find a secondary supply partner to source silicon chipsets to mitigate the chipset shortage.

Must read | Sony may redesign PlayStation 5 to overcome console stock shortage issue

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.