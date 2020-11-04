PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on Nov 19

The 23rd edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) was actually supposed to kick-off in September, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed.

On Wednesday (November 4), CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Minister for IT, BT and S&T, hosted the curtain-raising event of BTS and confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day virtual conference and address the gathering on November 19.

“Covid19 has rendered BTS 2020 into a virtual event. This has compelled us to choreograph a program that features the best of global minds in technology. AI and Big Data are at the heart of our Biotech sessions. We have curated sessions that focus on cutting-edge advances in the combined field of biological and computational sciences encompassing CRISPR-Cas9, genomics, regenerative biology, etc. BTS 2020 has turned adversity into a very exciting global event catering to every stakeholder of the tech economy,” said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Limited, and Chairperson, Karnataka Vision Group on Biotechnology.

This year's BTS theme is 'Now is Next' and the summit will feature Multi-track Conference, International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance, STPI-IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards and Bengaluru Impact Awards. The other popular programmes among students namely Rural IT Quiz, Biotech Quiz and Biotech Posters will also be held virtually.

“Bengaluru Tech Summit has emerged as the leading technology show not only for Karnataka State but for the entire country. This year I am glad that despite the pandemic challenge faced by the world, BTS is on schedule as a virtual event and it has truly become a global show. Participation of over 25 tech nations is testimony to the recognition of Bangalore as the leading tech hub of the country," said CN Ashwath Narayan, Dy CM of Karnataka.

The government and Tesla are still in discussion on establishing of latter's regional base in Karnataka. We have made a lot of reforms with regard to land acquisition, Industrial Facilitation Act, Labour Act, free-market for agriculture to attract more international firms to the state, Narayan added.

During the upcoming BTS 2020, the Karnataka government is expected to sign seven to eight Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the companies to set-up the Centre of Excellence (CoE). As of now, there are eight CoEs and more than 30 are in line to start the operation soon to improve the employability of students and the professional skills in the latest technologies.

