Poco F4 5G with Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India

Xiaomi-backed Poco on Thursday (June 23) launched the much-awaited mid-range premium Poco F4 5G phone series in India.

It features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) AMOLED display. It supports HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, offers peak brightness of 1300nits, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Poco F4 5G also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an Infrared blaster (to control TVs and other home appliances), and dual-SIM slots (type nano).

Inside, it is powered by a 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 System-on-Chip (SoC), which can clock maximum CPU speed up to 3.2GHz and is paired with Adreno 650 GPU, which is powerful enough to run any graphics-rich game available on the Google Play store.



Poco F4 5G series. Credit: Poco India



It also features 6GB / 8GB/12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, features a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charger, and supports multiple 5G bands (SA/NSA: N1/N3/N5/N8/N28A/N38/N40/N41/N77/N78).

Poco F4 boasts a triple camera module-- main 64MP (Omnivision OV64B sensor, f/1.79, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens ( f/2.2) and a 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses 20MP front-facing camera(Sony IMX 596 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/2.4).

The company is offering the device in two colours-- nebula green and night black. It comes in three configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 27,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. It will go on sale on Flipkart with two years warranty from June 27 onwards. For limited, Poco is offering an instant discount of Rs 3000 for consumers buying the device with SBI card and also a one-year Disney-Hotstar subscription too.

Poco F4 5G vs competition

It will be up against Vivo T1 Pro 5G (review), OnePlus Nord 2 (review), Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (review), and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (review), among others.

