Poco M3 with triple camera launched in India

After days of teasing, Poco on Tuesday (February 2) unveiled the new budget smartphone Poco M3, which succeeds the popular M2 series in India.

Poco M3 sports dual-tone shell weather leather-like finish. On the front, it features a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a 90.3 % screen-to-body ratio. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which also doubles up as a power button.

Inside, it comes with an 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS, and a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is more than enough for the phone to last two days easily under mixed usage. It also supports an 18W charger.

As far as the photography is concerned, Poco M3 houses a triple camera module-- main 48MP(f/1.79) with LED flash + 2MP depth + 2MP 4cm sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it flaunts an 8MP (f/2.05) sensor.

The company is offering Poco M3 in three shades--cool blue, power black, and Poco yellow. It comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM +128GB storage-- for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. It available on Flipkart from February 9 onwards.

As part of the launch bonanza, Poco is offering a Rs 1,000 discount for Poco M3 buyers who make the purchase through ICICI Bank credit card during the first sale next week.

Poco M3 vs competition

The new Poco M3 will be competing with Realme, Infinix, and Tecno mobiles in addition to the sister brand Xiaomi Redmi 9 series.

