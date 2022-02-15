Poco M4 Pro 5G with 50MP dual-camera launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker Poco on Tuesday (February 15) expanded with M-series phone portfolio with the launch of the M4 Pro 5G in India.

The new Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) LCD screen with 90Hz DynamicSwitch refresh rate (depending on the type of content consumption, it will switch between three settings-- 90Hz, 60Hz, and 50Hz,) and also support 240Hz touch sampling rate, which comes handy while playing video games. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, and hybrid dual SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

The M4 Pro 5G comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 ( will soon get MIUI 13 update) and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.



Poco M4 Pro 5G colours-- cool blue(left) and power black (right). Credit: Poco India



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a dual-camera module--50MP (f/1.8) backed by an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with LED flash on the back and a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera. The device supports Night Mode, Kaleidoscope, Slow motion, Time-lapse video, among other value-added features.

It comes in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. It comes in three colours-- cool blue, poco yellow and power black.

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs competition

It will be up against Redmi Note 11 series, Samsung Galaxy M32, and Realme 9i, among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.