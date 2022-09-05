Poco M5 with MediaTek chipset launched in India

Poco on Monday (September 5) unveiled the company's brand new budget M5 series phone in India.

Poco M5 features a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 × 1080p) LCD screen with up to 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is also protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield.

It features triple slots for two nano SIMs along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack and the phone comes with IP52 dust-and-water splash resistant certification.

Inside, as mentioned in the headline houses a 6nm class MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which by the way can clock maximum CPU speed up to 2.2Ghz. This is more than to ensure the phone runs smoothly during all day-to-day activities and some popular gaming apps too.

The device runs Android 11-based MIUI OS and comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W charger in the box. It also boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (with Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, f/1.8 ) backed by 2MP depth (f/2.4) and 2MP portrait sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back and an 8MP front camera (f/2.0).

The company offers Poco M5 in two configurations-- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM + 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage-- for Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,999, respectively. It comes in three colours-- icy blue, trademark Poco yellow and power black and will be available on Flipkart from next week September 13 onwards in India. It will be available with Rs 1,500 discount during the Big Billions Day sale campaign for a limited time.

Poco M5 vs competition

It will be up against with Realme 9i 5G, Motorola Moto E series, Galaxy M13 5G (review) Redmi 10 series among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.