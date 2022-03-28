Poco X4 Pro 5G with Snapdragong 695 launched in India

Popular smartphone maker Poco on Monday (March 28) launched the new line of X series premium mid-range phone in India.

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and offers up peak brightness up to 1200 nits. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

Inside, it comes packed with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core CPU, Adreno 619L GPU, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128G/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11 with MIUI 13 and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger.

Poco X4 Pro 5G also boasts a triple-camera module-- main 64MP backed by 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features 16MP (f/2.4) sensor. It also supports multiple 5G bands--SA/NSA: N1/N3/N5/N8/N28/N40/N78.



Poco X4 Pro 5G. Credit: Poco India



The company is offering the Poco X4 Pro 5G in three configurations-- 6GB RAM + 64GB stroage, 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM 256GB storage-- for Rs 18,999, Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respecctively. Consumers with HDFC cards can avail Rs 1,000 discount and Rs 3,000 additional off via exchange deal.

Poco X4 Pro 5G will be up for sale on Flipkart from April 15 onwards.

Poco X4 Pro vs competition

Poco X4 Pro will be up against Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Moto 20 Edge, and Redmi Note 11 Pro, among others.

