Poco X5 Pro 5G with 108MP triple camera launched in India

Poco on Monday (February 6) launched the new premium mid-range phone Poco X5 Pro 5G in India.

Poco X5 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display, supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, variable refresh rate (30Hz-120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 900 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with IP53 dust-and-splash resistant certification.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual SIM slots (type: nano), 3.5mm audio jack, and stereo speakers too.

Inside, it houses Qualcomm's 6nm class Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor with Adreno 642L GPU, Android 12-based MIUI 14 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, 5G modem (support bands--n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n40/n78 ) and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger inbox.

Poco X5 Pro 5G series. Credit: Poco India



The highlight of the new device is the photography hardware. It boasts a feature-rich triple-camera module- main 108MP (with 1/1.52-inch Samsung ISOCELL sensor, f/1.9, 6P lens) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. And, it houses a 16MP (f/2.45) on the front.

Poco X5 Pro will be available in three colours-- signature Poco yellow, horizon blue, and astral black. It comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM +256GB storage-- for Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. For a limited time, they will be available at discounted prices on Flipkart.

