Poco X5 Pro 5G with 108MP triple camera launched in India

Poco on Monday (February 6) launched the new premium mid-range phone Poco X5 Pro 5G in India.
Poco X5 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display, supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, variable refresh rate (30Hz-120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 900 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with IP53 dust-and-splash resistant certification.
It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual SIM slots (type: nano), 3.5mm audio jack, and stereo speakers too.
Inside, it houses Qualcomm's 6nm class Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor with Adreno 642L GPU, Android 12-based MIUI 14 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, 5G modem (support bands--n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n40/n78 ) and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger inbox.
Must read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review: Refined to near-perfection
The highlight of the new device is the photography hardware. It boasts a feature-rich triple-camera module- main 108MP (with 1/1.52-inch Samsung ISOCELL sensor, f/1.9, 6P lens) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. And, it houses a 16MP (f/2.45) on the front.
Poco X5 Pro will be available in three colours-- signature Poco yellow, horizon blue, and astral black. It comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM +256GB storage-- for Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. For a limited time, they will be available at discounted prices on Flipkart.
Must read | Samsung Galaxy S23 series: First impression
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office
Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries
40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report
How China balloon over US made way into spying history
Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'
Kannauj-based perfumery company launches 'Zighrana'
Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys
Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath
Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year