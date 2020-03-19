Police warn about malware disguised as link to information about COVID-19

Police find malware disguised as info about COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 19 2020, 11:50am ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 11:50am ist
(AFP photo)

Cyber fraudsters are circulating a malware link about a so-called coronavirus app which, when opened, steals confidential data from the receiver's phone or computer, the police said on Wednesday.

The malware link is disguised as `coronavirus map, a cyber cell official said.

The link is being circulated on messaging apps like WhatsApp. The accompanying information claims that it is about important information about how to fight off coronavirus infection.

But if one clicks on it, it installs a spy software program which can steal data including bank passwords, the official said.

The malware was first noticed by the police in Maharashtra's Dhule district, following which an appeal was issued by the local Superintendent of Police Chinmay Pandit to people not to click on or circulate such links.

"We have issued advisory to people not to spread rumours about the coronavirus and to take necessary precautions while clicking such links," he said.

