Premium Sony WH-1000XM5 series headphones launched in India

Japanese consumer electronics-major Sony unveiled the new generation WH-1000XM5 headphones in India.

The new WH-1000XM5 comes with a new design compared to the previous two generation. It has robust design on the exterior side and on the interior ear cup and the band is laced with soft hybrid leather. The company also offers a beautiful spacious, but compact enough to slip in to any backpack with ease.

Inside, it comes with 30mm driver and promises to deliver immerssive listening experience be it hearing podcasts or TV series. The headphones come with two processors , which controls 8 microphones to offer class-leading noise cancellation feature.

Thanks to four beamforming microphones and advanced audio signal processing, the new Sony headphone can offer crystal clear phone call quality.



Sony WH-1000XM5 (silver). Credit: Sony India



It also supports speak-to-chat smart listening technology wherein it automatically stop the music if it senses the user is speaking to a person.

And, as far as the battery life is concerned, it can deliver up to 30 hours under normal usage and with ANC off, it can go another 10 hours.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 costs Rs 34,990. But for limited time, the company will be offering the headphones for Rs 26,990 at authorised retail stores across India. It comes in two colours black and silver.

