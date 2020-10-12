Private equity firm Sterling Group buys iLife Digital

American private equity firm Sterling Group on Monday (October 12) announced acquiring the Dubai-based computer-maker iLife Digital Technology.

"We have followed the impressive iLife Digital journey for many years. We are proud to acquire such an innovative company with a strong record of growth and success in consumer Tech. iLife has a history of building disruptive world-class technology. We are thrilled to be partnering with iLife Digital’s management team to expand the business globally," said Syed Faizan, Managing Partner of Sterling Group.

After the acquisition process, iLife Digital will continue to operate as a privately held company, Sterling Group noted.

iLife Digital has a good presence in the Middle East, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Africa, and India. With the new investment, the company hopes to bring new devices in various product categories including chrome books, commercial desktops, monitors, notebooks, and servers. This will help expand the brand presence globally such as Central and Eastern Europe, USA, and Latin America, the press statement said.

For the last three years, iLife Digital has managed to improve its presence across India and going forward, it plans to enter new channels such as large format retailers, dealers, and the enterprise segment, with prime focus on the rapidly growing education market.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.