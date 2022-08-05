Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best smartwatches to gift your sister

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious festivals that celebrates the loving bond between siblings in the Hindu culture. On this day, a sister ties the symbolic Rakhi band to her brother's wrist wishing him a lifetime of good health and prosperity. In return, the brother promises to protect her at all times and also offers a gift.

Earlier brothers used to gift cash along with sweets. Now, times have changed and the sisters expect better and a thoughtful gift. Smartwatches are a good option, as it will help them stay fit and develop a healthy lifestyle.

DH lists some of the best smartwatches worth gifting your sister:

Apple Watch Series 7

Right now, Apple Watch Series 7 is the best available smartwatch money can buy. It comes with an advanced heart rate tracking sensor that alerts users of arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats), an ECG (electrocardiogram) app for early detection of AFib (Atrial Fibrillation), Fall Detection, health trends on cardio health, Spo2 (blood-oxygen saturation) and also native Activity Rings is good task master that nudges the user to complete the activities- Exercise, Move and Stand- a target for the day. The prices start at Rs 41,900.

Apple Watch Series 7. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



There is also Watch SE with prices starting at Rs 29,900 in India. Except for the ECG, and SpO2 reader, the generic model comes with credible heart rate monitor, and fall detection features in addition to native activity tracking and health monitoring features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Samsung's Watch4 is the best smartwatch for Android phone users. It features a high-quality AMOLED screen, supports full colour Always On Display, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with a DX+ shield. It comes with 5 ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability standard ratings. The company is offering Steel and Aluminium case options.

It boasts Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + BIA: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and Light Sensor.



Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The key aspect of the new Galaxy Watch 4 is the BIA sensor. It can measure skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water, and fat percentage of the body. The price starts at as low as Rs 14,500 on Amazon.

Garmin Vivomove Sport

It features an OLED display protected by chemically strengthened glass and fibre-reinforced polymer case with a 5ATM rating, meaning the watch can sustain water pressure up to 50 metres. It comes in black, cocoa, cool mint and ivory.



Garmin Vivomove Sport. Credit: Garmin India



It features Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, read respiration rate (24×7), Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen saturation, body battery energy monitor, all-day Stress, sleep, hydration, and track women’s health.

It comes with an accelerometer, and ambient light sensor, and also can track 10 timed activities and store activity data of 14 days. With a full charge, it can last for five days. It costs Rs 18,990.

Realme Watch 3 series

It features a 1.8-inch LCD display with 240 x 286p, pixel density of 207 ppi (pixels per inch), and 500 nits peak brightness.

It supports a 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate and SpO2 sensor, and rotor vibration motor and can track 110 plus activities including cricket, walking, badminton, free training, and more.

It can also do 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring, low heart rate reminder, Blood-Oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement, sleep detection, count steps, calculate calories burned, distance covered, water reminder, sedentary reminder and activity records.



Realme Watch 3. Credit: Realme India



The device supports both Android (with v5.1 or newer) and iOS (v11.0 and newer) with the Realme Link app. It comes with a speaker and microphone for calling via Bluetooth. It has a dedicated dual-mode Bluetooth chip for stable calls and AI noise cancellation for calls. It costs Rs 3,499.

Crossbeats Ignite Grande

The budget smartwatch comes with an aerospace aluminium metal body and a 1.75-inch UHD LTPS display. It boasts Hyper Sense technology to enable stable screen refresh rate of 60Hz, allowing seamless navigation through different features and applications.



Crossbeats Ignite Grande. Credit: Crossbeats



It also comes with standard sensors to track heart rate, blood pressure and SpO2 with 24 diverse sports mode. It costs Rs 3,499.

