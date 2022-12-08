Realme 10 Pro, 10 Pro+ 5G series launched in India

Realme on Thursday (December 8) launched the new premium mid-range 5G phones-- Realme 10 Pro, 10 Pro+ -- in India.

Realme 10 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch full HD+(2412×1080p) 61-degree curved OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and support up to 950 nits peak brightness. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM tray (nano+nano), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 1080 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 OS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), triple-camera module-- main 108MP (1/1.67-inch Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75) + 8MP 112-degree ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX355 sensor, f/2.2) + 2MP 4cm macro camera (Geco Micro GC02M1 sensor) with LED flash on the back and a 16MP (Samsung S5K3P9 sensor, f/2.45) camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger.



Realme 10 Pro+ 5G series. Credit: Realme India



On the other hand, Realme 10 Pro features a 6.72-inch full HD+ LCD screen (2,400x1080p) with variable (30Hz-120Hz) refresh rate and support peak brightness up to 680 nits. Also, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual SIM slots ( nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD card), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor with 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 OS, dual-camera module-- main 108MP (with 1/1.67-inch Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75) + 2MP portrait camera with Geco Micro GC02M1 sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, a 16MP (with Samsung S5K3P9 sensor, f/2.45) on the front, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.



Realme 10 Pro 5G series. Credit: Realme India



Both phones come with support for Reliance Jio's 5G standalone network, which is said to be the largest and has the best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes in three colours--Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 24,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively.

Realme 10 Pro 5G comes in three colours-- Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue. And, it will be available in two variants-- 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

For a limited time, both phones will be available with Rs 1,000 cash back on Realme e-store, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores in India.

