Realme 10 Pro series set to debut in India next month

The new phone comes in two variants-- a standard Realme 10 Pro 5G and a top-end Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 24 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 14:35 ist

Emerging smartphone-maker Realme on Thursday revealed that the company's new line of Realme 10 Pro series in India next month.

The upcoming phone is scheduled to make its debut on December 8. It will be available in two variants-- a standard Realme 10 Pro 5G and a top-end 10 Pro+ 5G.  The latter is will feature a curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, which cascades to the sides up to the middle of the frame. The regular model will have a flat 6.72-inch LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

The teaser also shows the base featuring a flat design with a downward-facing speaker, Type-C port, and SIM tray slot. Both the devices will run Android 13-based realmeUI OS.

Realme 10 Pro 5G will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual-camera 108MP+2MP with LED flash on the back, 16MP front camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger support.

On the other hand, the 10 Pro+ 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a triple-camera module-- 108MP+8MP ultra-wide sensor+ 2MP depth sensor-- with LED flash on the back, a 16MP front camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger.

Both phones were first unveiled in China last week. The only data missing is the price. We just have to wait for a couple of weeks to know the price of the devices.

