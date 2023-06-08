Realme 11 Pro series launched in India

Realme on Thursday (June 8) launched the company's new premium mid-range Realme 11 Pro series phones in India.

Realme 11 Pro will be available in two variants-- a standard Realme 11 Pro and a top-end 11 Pro Plus. Most of the features including the design and internal hardware are pretty much the same but differ in terms of camera and battery charging speed.

Realme 11 Pro series come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and support up to 950 nits peak brightness. They support dual-SIM slots and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Inside, Realme 11 Pro phones feature a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 13-based realme UI 4.0 OS, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage (do not support microSD for expansion), 5G modem and a 5,000mAh battery. The Pro model supports a 67W charger and the Pro Plus variant's retail box comes with a 100W charger.



Realme 11 Pro 5G. Credit: Realme India



The top-end Realme 11 Pro+ boasts a triple camera module-- main 200MP (1/1.4-inch Samsung HP3 sensor, f/1.69) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP 4cm macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.45).

Whereas, the Realme 11 Pro features a dual-camera module-- main 100MP (f/1.75 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 2MP macro camera(f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45).

The Realme 11 Pro 5G comes in three color variants- Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Blac. They sport a premium design with vegan leather finish. The Oasis Green colour will be available in the market from July 2023 onwards.



Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. Credit: Realme India



Realme 11 Pro+ comes in two variants-- 8GB GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

Realme 11 Pro will be available in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- Rs 23,999, Rs 24,999, and Rs 27, 999, respectively.

With launch offers, Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus will be available at discounted prices, as low as Rs 22,499 and Rs 25,999, respectively through select bank credit/debit card offers for a limited time on Flipkart and Realme authorised stores.

Realme 11 Pro vs competition

Realme 11 Pro series will be up against the popular Redmi Note 12 Pro series, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, and Google Pixel 6a, among others.

