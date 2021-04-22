Realme 8 5G with triple camera launched in India

After days of teasing, Realme on Thursday (April 22) unveiled the new affordable 5G phone Realme 8 in India.

Realme 8 5G sports a visually appealing design on the back dubbed as Dynamic Speed Light. When a user shakes the phone, it creates a dynamic change of light on the shell.

"To deliver this design concept, Realme 8 5G uses a high-gloss indium plating process on Supersonic Blue to restore a glossy sense of light; on Supersonic Black, the smartphone features a lenticular pattern process to present a premium mirror effect to bring out the sense of light better," the company said.

On the front, it features a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) LCD screen and offers up to 600 nits brightness, and supports 90Hz display refresh rate. Also, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also support three dedicated slots-- (nano-SIM 1 + nano-SIM 2 + microSD card)

Under-the-hood, it houses 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable memory up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a triple-camera module-- a 48MP rear camera (f/1.8) + 2MP B&W sensor + 2MP 4cm (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.1) snapper.



Realme 8 5G launched in India. Credit: Realme India



With 5G support, Realme 8 will be able to support peak download speed up to 2.77Gbps. Until the proper 5G infrastructure is in place, users have to rely on 4G-LTE. In India, the average internet data speed on mobile phones is around 12.41Mbps.

Realme 8 5G comes in two colours--supersonic blue and supersonic black. It will available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively on Flipkart, Realme e-store and other retail stores from April 28 onwards.

Realme 8 5G vs competition

Realme 8 5G will be competing with the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy M31s, and Moto G 5G, among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.