Realme C20, C21, C25 series with MediaTek SoC launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker Realme on Thursday unveiled three new Realme C series -- C20, C21, and C25 -- phones in India.

Realme C25 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) mini-drop display design on the front. It features a triple-slot tray, two for SIMs and a microSD card on the side, and a boast fingerprint sensor on the back.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 11-based realme UI 2.0, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 256GB) and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple camera module-- main 13MP (with f/2.2, PDAF) + 2MP B&W portrait + 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4) with LED flash, support 1080p 30fps video recording. On the front, it features 8MP snapper.

Realme C20 and C21 share a lot of features including processor, display, and battery but differ in key aspects such as a primary camera and biometric sensor on the back.

Both come with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720p) mini-drop display, 12nm class 2.3Ghz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core CPU, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 10-based Realme UI, 2GB/4GB (only C21) RAM, 32GB/64GB (only C21) eMMC 5.1 storage, 5MP front snapper (f/2.2) and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.



Realme 21 Cross Blue. Credit: Realme India



Realme C21 boasts triple-camera module-- 13MP (with f/2.2) + 2MP B&W portrait + 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. It also features a fingerprint sensor. On the other hand, Realme C20 features an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 and LED flash.

Realme C20 comes in two colours-- cool blue and cool grey-- for Rs 6,999-- and slated to on sale on Flipkart and retail stores from April 13 onwards. The company will offer the C20 series for Rs 6,799 for the first 1 million phone buyers.



Realme C20 Cool Grey. Credit: Realme India



Realme C21 too is being offered in two shades-- cross blue and cross black. It comes in two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM +64GB storage-- for Rs 7,999 and 8,999, respectively. It is slated to go on sale on Flipkart and other retail stores from April 14 onwards.

Realme C25 will be available in two colours-- watery blue and watery grey. It comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM +128GB storage-- for Rs 9,999 and 10,999, respectively, and go on sale on Flipkart and other retail stores from April 16 onwards.

