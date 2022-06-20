Realme C30 budget phone launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker Realme on Monday (June 20) launched a new C30 series budget handset in India.

Realme C30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) LCD screen with a 120Hz touch sampling rate, offering peak brightness up to 400 nits. It also supports triple slots ( nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2, and microSD card) and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes with a 12nm class 1.82GHz Unisoc T612 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 GPU backed by 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based Realme UI, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger (in-box).

It also features an 8MP (f/2.0) primary camera on the back with LED flash and a 5MP (f/2.2) snapper on the front.



The new Realme C30 series launched in India. Credit: Realme



The new C30 will come in three colours-- bamboo green, denim black, and lake blue. It comes in two configurations-- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage-- for Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,299, respectively and goes on sale on June 27 on Flipkart, Realme online store and authorised retail chains in India.

Realme C30 vs competition

Realme C30 will be competing with Redmi 9A, Tecno Pop 5 LTE, and Infinix Smart 6, among other rival brands.

