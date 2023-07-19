Realme C53 phone, Pad 2 Android tablet launched in India

Realme on Wednesday (July 19) unveiled the new line of budget Android phones C53 along with the affordable tablet Realme Pad 2 series in India.

The new Realme C53 sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600x720p) IPS LCD screen, supports 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 560 nits peak brightness. It also features triple slots ( for two nano SIMs and one microSD card), one 3.5mm audio jack port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Realme C53. Credit: Realme India



Inside, it comes 12nm class UNISOC T612 octa-core chipset with Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

The interesting thing about the new Realme C53 is the first budget phone in its class to boast 108MP (f/1.8) sensor and is backed by a depth camera with an LED flash on the back. It also features an 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the front.

It comes in two colours-- champion black and champion gold. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.



Realme Pad 2. Credit: Realme India



On the other hand, the new Realme Pad 2 features an 11.5-inch (2000x 1200p) LCD screen, supports an adaptive refresh rate (40Hz-120Hz), up to 450 nits peak brightness, and also comes with Hardware-level blue light protection certification.

It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and quad speakers.

Inside, it comes with 6nm class MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 for Pad, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB storage(expandable), main 8MP (with full HD video recording capability) on the back, 8MP front camera for selfie and video chatting and a big 8,360mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging capability.



Realme Pad 2. Credit: Realme India



The company is offering the new Realme Pad 2 in colours-- imagination grey and inspiration green. And, it will be available in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 19,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

