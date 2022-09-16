Realme GT Neo 3T with Snapdragon 870 launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker Realme on Friday (September 16) new mid-range GT Neo 3T series in India.

It features a 6.62-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) E4 AMOLED display, HDR10+, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1300 nits brightness. It also features dual-SIM slots, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and the display panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

It is powered by a 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which can clock a peak CPU speed of 3.2GHz. It is backed by Adreno 650 GPU, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/ 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 5,000mAh battery with 80W charger and support eight 5G bands (SA/NSA)-- n41/n77/n78/n1/n3/n5/n8/n28A.



Realme GT Neo 3T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Credit: Realme



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it features a 16MP sensor.

Realme GT Neo 3T comes in three colours--dash yellow, drifting white, and shade black. And, the company is offering the device in three variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 29,999, Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

Realme GT Neo 3T vs competition

The new Realme GT Neo 3T will be up against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (review), Nothing Phone(1), iPhone SE 3rd Gen(review), and Vivo V21 5G (review) among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.