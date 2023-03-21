Realme launches iPhone 14 Pro-inspired C55 series in India

Realme on Tuesday (March 21) launched an affordable C55 series smartphone in India.

As noted in the headline, Realme C55 takes inspiration from the Apple iPhone 14 Pro's pill notch display design. With software optimisation, the company has livened up the space around the front camera.

While Apple calls it the Dyanic Island on the latest iPhone, Realme dubs it 'Mini Capsule' on C55. Like the former, the capsule dynamically changes shape while apps work in the background. It will show animations whenever the device is being charged, and it also shows data usage notifications and step notifications. The ultimate purpose is to show information at a glance and also visually appealing too.



Realme C55 comes with 'Mini Capsule' UI feature. Credit: Flipkart



It sports a 6.72-inch full HD+(2400 x 1080p) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and supports up to 680 nits peak brightness. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots (nano SIM-1, nano-SIM-2, and microSD card) and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It also features a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4x, 64GB/128GB storage eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 13-based realme UI 4.0 and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability.

Realme C55 also boasts a dual-camera module-- main 64MP + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back and an 8MP camera on the front.

It comes in two colours rainy night and sun shower. It will be available in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 10,999, Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively.



Realme C55 launched in India. Picture Credit: Realme India



Realme C55 vs competition

It will be up against Xiaomi Redmi 10, Tecno and iTel, among other phones.

